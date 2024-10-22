Warner Financial Inc. Buys 2,154 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGGR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 717,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,760. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.