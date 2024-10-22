Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,217 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.96. 852,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $85.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

