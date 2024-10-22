Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 313,969 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,539,000 after buying an additional 66,725 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $269.95. The company had a trading volume of 130,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $274.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.