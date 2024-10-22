Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 140.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter worth $30,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Sunoco Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SUN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.76. 140,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.8756 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

