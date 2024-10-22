W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.
W. R. Berkley Price Performance
Shares of WRB opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55.
W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WRB
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than W. R. Berkley
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is CoStar Group Stock a Buy Before Earnings? Analysts Think So
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks Driving the Shift to Nuclear Energy for AI Power
- Trading Halts Explained
- Utilities Outperform in 2024: 3 Stocks to Keep on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.