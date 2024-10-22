W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WRB opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

