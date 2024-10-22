VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Stock Performance

NYSE VNRX opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.09. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 406,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,477.61. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.