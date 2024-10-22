Virtuals Protocol Price Up 131.7% This Week (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. Virtuals Protocol has a market capitalization of $154.69 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Virtuals Protocol has traded up 131.7% against the dollar. One Virtuals Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00256468 BTC.

Virtuals Protocol’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.1390231 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,922,166.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

