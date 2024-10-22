Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 50 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

Viridien Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter. Viridien had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

About Viridien

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

