Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) & Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Financial Analysis

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resources Connection and Viper Networks”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $632.80 million 0.44 $21.03 million $0.36 23.22 Viper Networks $30,000.00 43.76 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 1 1 1 0 2.00 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Resources Connection and Viper Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Resources Connection currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.50%. Given Resources Connection’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Resources Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 2.04% 3.69% 2.94% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Viper Networks on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

