Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $47.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.
VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Viper Energy Price Performance
VNOM opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08.
Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viper Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 41.10%.
Viper Energy Company Profile
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
