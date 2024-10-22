Vicus Capital Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.13. 1,138,777 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

