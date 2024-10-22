Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 32,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 6,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

