Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Trimmed by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.32. The company had a trading volume of 68,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,763. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

