Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 613,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,902. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

