Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is DeDora Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $27,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average of $121.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $131.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.