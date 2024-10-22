Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.500-17.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Valmont Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-$17.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of VMI stock traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.49. 137,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.21. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $312.61.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.