Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 6.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vale by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Vale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.09%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

