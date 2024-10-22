Tufton Oceanic Assets (SHIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SHIP opened at GBX 1.32 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.24. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Barnes acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £13,580 ($17,631.78). Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

