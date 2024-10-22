TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.58, but opened at $33.69. TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 4,759 shares.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.81.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

