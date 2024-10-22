Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.92 on Friday. Trevena has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.25) by $9.02. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -32.25 EPS for the current year.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

