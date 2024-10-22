Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

TCI stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $242.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.59. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) by 340.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,189 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

