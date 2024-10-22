Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

