Toncoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $184.59 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.22 or 0.00007726 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $17.84 billion and $184.59 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,641.35 or 1.00032481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000888 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00066065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,635,208 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,577,979.098927 with 2,539,447,006.730399 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.35877953 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 581 active market(s) with $154,790,798.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.