Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $338.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.28 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 32.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 552.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 74,209 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

