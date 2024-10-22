Thunder Brawl (THB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.34 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $774,468.71 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03020502 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,026,784.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

