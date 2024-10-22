Threshold Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24.68 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $245.66 million and $24.68 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007757 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,327.34 or 1.00038340 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00066418 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02515171 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $14,672,468.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.