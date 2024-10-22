Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $4.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.40 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.15. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company’s consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

