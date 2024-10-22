The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAIN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $786.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

