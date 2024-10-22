The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.69.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $517.87 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $540.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.