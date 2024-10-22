The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $97.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $113.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,627. Okta has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. Analysts anticipate that Okta will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,039.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $764,655.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,475.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,260 shares of company stock worth $19,004,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after buying an additional 1,227,890 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,225,000 after acquiring an additional 305,381 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after purchasing an additional 214,302 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,870,000 after purchasing an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 3,522.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 205,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,490,000 after purchasing an additional 199,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

