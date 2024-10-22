The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. Chemours has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemours will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,634 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 23.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,009,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,213,000 after buying an additional 1,347,710 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chemours by 91.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,476,000 after buying an additional 1,263,875 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its position in Chemours by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 845,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after buying an additional 594,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,811,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 382,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

