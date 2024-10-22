TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $134.71, but opened at $130.52. TFI International shares last traded at $133.70, with a volume of 119,425 shares.
The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.
TFI International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on TFII
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,583,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TFI International Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.12.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Gitlab’s Future Looks Bright – Here’s Why It’s Just the Beginning
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- These 2 Auto Stocks Are Profiting as Used Cars and Parts Thrive
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.