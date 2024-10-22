TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $134.71, but opened at $130.52. TFI International shares last traded at $133.70, with a volume of 119,425 shares.

The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,583,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.12.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Further Reading

