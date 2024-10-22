Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $180.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

