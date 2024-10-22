TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24. 43,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 132,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.
TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.
