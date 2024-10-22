Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

