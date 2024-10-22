T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $236.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $215.50.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $222.77 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $223.91. The company has a market cap of $261.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.79 and its 200 day moving average is $183.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 47.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $1,354,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

