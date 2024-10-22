Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 9,247 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,541,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.