Sweeney & Michel LLC Sells 1,947 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sweeney & Michel LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 67,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

