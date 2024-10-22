Sweeney & Michel LLC Has $321,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sweeney & Michel LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the period. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after buying an additional 627,993 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 112,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH remained flat at $78.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,927. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

