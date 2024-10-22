Sweeney & Michel LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sweeney & Michel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

MTUM stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.71. The stock had a trading volume of 280,947 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.06. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

