Substratum Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $1.19 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,306.37 or 1.00028004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00013100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007622 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00065896 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023787 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

