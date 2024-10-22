StockNews.com Upgrades Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Kennametal stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 98.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

