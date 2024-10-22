StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chase (NYSE:CCF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chase Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE:CCF opened at $127.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.49. Chase has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $135.27.
About Chase
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chase
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.