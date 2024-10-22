StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Ambev stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth $19,149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 323.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,913,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570,842 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 27.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 324.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,324,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 29.9% in the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

