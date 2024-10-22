StockNews.com Downgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $77.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $90.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 514,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 95.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 40,551 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

