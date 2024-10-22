StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 million, a PE ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

