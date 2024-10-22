Steem Hits Market Capitalization of $85.42 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Steem has a market cap of $85.42 million and approximately $17.78 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,338.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.70 or 0.00535655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00104743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.00233010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00027394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00071804 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 474,399,576 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

