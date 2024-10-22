Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $133.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $98.32 and a 1 year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.