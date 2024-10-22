Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Surience Private Wealth LLC

Surience Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises about 2.3% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 348,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 78,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 18.6% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 571,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSLV traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. 2,449,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,979. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

