SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.
SmartFinancial Price Performance
SmartFinancial stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.69. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on SMBK
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SmartFinancial
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is CoStar Group Stock a Buy Before Earnings? Analysts Think So
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Stocks Driving the Shift to Nuclear Energy for AI Power
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Utilities Outperform in 2024: 3 Stocks to Keep on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.