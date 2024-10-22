SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SmartFinancial stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.69. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMBK

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.